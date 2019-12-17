Porsche Macan GTS has 380 PS

Porsche has added a new model to its Macan SUV range, the Porsche Macan GTS which is designed to be a more sportier model.

The Porsche Macan GTS is powered by a 2.9 litre V6 bi-turbo that produces 380 PS (374 horsepower) and it comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 162 miles per hour.

Among other things, the new member of Porsche’s compact SUV family has earned the abbreviation GTS, which stands for “Gran Turismo Sport”, due to its outstanding driving dynamics. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system has been specially tuned. The chassis has also been lowered by 15 millimetres for greater lateral dynamics. Adaptive air suspension is optionally available with chassis lowering by a further 10 millimetres. Combined with the standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and the generously sized cast iron brakes (360 x 36 millimetres at the front, 330 x 22 millimetres at the rear), the new Macan GTS impresses with the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car. As an option, deceleration can be further improved by means of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Macan GTS over at Porsche at the link below, it is available to order as of now and prices start at £58,816 in the UK.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals