Here is another look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Video)

We have seen a number of different videos featuring the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the handset is Samsung’s second folding smartphone.

The video below from Zollotech gives is a look at the design and some of the features the Galaxy Z Flip.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7 inch folding display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with Android 10 and it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor and comes with 8GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 10 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there are twp 12 megapixel cameras.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals