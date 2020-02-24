Here is another look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Video)

We have seen a number of different videos featuring the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the handset is Samsung’s second folding smartphone.
The video below from Zollotech gives is a look at the design and some of the features the Galaxy Z Flip.
The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7 inch folding display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.
The handset comes with Android 10 and it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor and comes with 8GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of included storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 10 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there are twp 12 megapixel cameras.
