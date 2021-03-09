Here is another look at the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was launched last week, we have already seen a video of the car and now we have another one.

The new video of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo highlights some of the cars features, this is the second model in the Taycan EV range.

In terms of its visual appearance, the Taycan Cross Turismo closely follows the Mission E Cross Turismo concept study presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show: Its silhouette is defined by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear – called a “flyline” by the Porsche designers. Off-road design elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. As part of the Off-Road Design package, the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. These make for a striking exterior as well as providing protection from stone impacts.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

