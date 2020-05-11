Here is another look at the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

As well as the new iPad Pro, Apple also recently launched their new Magic Keyboard for the tablet, this is one of Apple’ most expensive keyboard accessories to date.

There are two versions of the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard available, one for the 11 inch iPad which costs $299 and one for the 12.9 inch iPad which retails for $349. We have a new video from Zollotech which gives us a good look at the new iPad Pro keyboard.



As we can see from the video the new Magic Keyboard comes with some great features and it works really well this the iPad. Whether it is worth the high price tag remains to be seen, it is available now for the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

