Here is another look at iOS 14.5 beta 7

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5 beta 7 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 7 software, we had a look at the OS earlier today and now we have another video.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the new iOS 14.5 beta 7 software and it range of new features.

This update brings some new major privacy changes for apps. You will now be alerted when an app is tracking you and given the option to stop the app from tracking you.

The update also comes with support for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers and also the ability to unlock your iPhone using an Apple watch when you are wearing a face mask.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.5 some time this month and there is the possibility that it may launch next week.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

