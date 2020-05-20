Here is another look at iOS 13.5 GM (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 13.5 GM, this is the Gold Master version of the OS and the final version released to developers.

This is the same version that Apple will release to everyone, we have already had a look at the OS and now we get to have another look in a new video from Brandon Butch.

The iOS 13.5 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the main one is new new exposure logging feature for COVID-19.

The software is expected to be released by Apple shortly, we are expecting it to either land some time this week or early next week, as soon as we get some more details on when it will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

