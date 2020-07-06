Here are 250 new features and changes coming in iOS 14 (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will bring a wide range of changes and new features to the iPhone and iPad, we have already seen a number of videos of the software and now we have another one.

9 to 5 Mac have out together an awesome video which gives us an in depth look at the changes and new features that are coming in iOS 14. There are more than 250 new features and changes featured in this video.

As we can see from the video there are a massive amount of new changes coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 14 software update.

We are expecting iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to be released some time in September or October along with the new iPhone 12 handsets. As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will be releasing their next major version of iOS, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: 9 to 5 Mac / YouTube

