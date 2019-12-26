Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered a Christmas Tree quickly

The gang over at Hennessey has a history of taking cars and making them crazy fast. Take the Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is already a fast car. When Hennessey is done with it, the beast has over 1,000 horsepower. To set a record for the world’s fastest Christmas tree, the Trackhawk headed to the Continental Tire Proving Grounds.

Atop the Trakchawk was strapped a 6-foot Douglas Fir Christmas tree. The SUV then set off to see how fast it could go. The answer is a top speed of 181 mph. Surprisingly the tree stays mostly intact.

Hennessey’s Trackhwak can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.2 seconds. If you need to get a Christmas tree home fast, this is the sled you need.

