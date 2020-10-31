Heatbag offers a modern, more efficient reusable heat pack

Ostrich Pillow has created a new heat pack designed to offer a modern alternative to the humble heated water bottle, offering a warm huggable companion that combines soft materials and state-of-the-art thermal efficiency to provide long lasting heat release. Offering two different sides the outward facing side offers a thick insulating foam layer preventing temperature loss while the side against your body is thin enough to release the heat but insulated enough to prevent you being burnt.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $52 or £40, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Heatbag manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Heatbag technology and design checkout the promotional video below.

“Heatbag is much more than a heating bag. Warm it up and it will become the perfect companion while lounging on the couch or while sleeping tight with warm feet. Freeze it and it will become a safe pain relief.”

“Our vision was to design more than just a regular heat pack. We wanted to create a warm, huggable companion to be there whenever you need it, and one that would solve the problems of current heaters. Some key aspects were an absolute must: a long-lasting heat release, safety, user friendliness, and a beautiful, high-quality design.”

“Heat reduces stress and tension throughout the body, as it increases the blood circulation keeping the muscles functioning properly and providing them with more oxygen and nutrients. Hugs, even short ones, immediately release oxytocin, a hormone associated with happiness and stress relief.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Heatbag crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

