Movo WebMic HD Pro web camera hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a new web camera you may be interested in the Movo WebMic HD Pro web camera launched via Kickstarter this month. With still 30 days remaining and thanks to over 2000 backers the web camera project has already raised over $250,000.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Movo WebMic HD Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Movo WebMic HD Pro web camera project review the promotional video below.

“Achieve professional-quality audio, video, and lighting with the Movo WebMic HD Pro, an all-in-one HD web camera, condenser microphone, and LED lighting solution. As experts in audio and video equipment for content creators, we are excited to introduce our WebMic HD Pro—an all-in-one mic, camera, and light that makes it easier than ever to produce high-quality content without breaking the bank. Whether you’re live-streaming your games, taking meetings at home, or teaching a class, the WebMic HD Pro centralizes all of your gear into one compact, easy-to-use setup.”

Capture crisp audio that’s free of unwanted background noise with Movo WebMic’s cardioid condenser microphone:

– Accurate directional pickup pattern provides focused sound

– Gain control adjustment knob lets you tailor your audio tone

– Headphone audio jack lets you monitor recording playback in real-time.

– Physical mute function – press the volume button to mute the microphone

“To take your video quality up a notch, the Movo WebMic 4K and Movo WebMic 4K Pro’s integrated 4K webcam captures crystal-clear video — perfect for creating content and hosting livestreams.Enjoy your Zoom calls with the Movo WebMic HD and WebMic HD Pro: Built-in 1080p camera enhances your video quality : Capture video at 30 frames per second for professional-level video recording – Features only available with the WebMic HD and WebMic HD Pro”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the web camera, jump over to the official Movo WebMic HD Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals