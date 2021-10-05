HBO Max to cost €8.99 in Europe

HBO Max is coming to Europe later this month and HBO has revealed their pricing for their new streaming service in Europe.

Pricing will start at €8.99 per month although the exact pricing will depend on which country you are in, you can see a price list below.

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, today unveiled its SVOD service at a virtual launch event. HBO Max will bring together the very best entertainment, movies, kids programming and original series from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time in Europe.

HBO Max announced its service will be available to customers in 27 territories during the initial phase of its European roll out. HBO Max will launch first in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra on 26th October 2021 and then in Central & Eastern Europe and Portugal in 2022. HBO Max will also launch in seven additional countries next year, including the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

You can see a full list of the European HBO Max pricing per country below.

HBO Max Monthly and Annual Pricing

Country Existing HBO monthly subscription New HBO Max monthly subscription New HBO Max annual subscription Sweden (Kr) 109 89 699 Norway (Kr) 109 89 699 Denmark (Kr) 99 79 599 Finland (€) 10,95 8,99 69,99 Spain (€) 8,99 8,99 69,99

HBO Max will not be available in the UK as HBO already has a deal in place for their content with Sky.

Source HBO

