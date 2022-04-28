Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar unveiled

Harmon Kardon has added a new soundbar to its range with the launch of the Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar.

The new Harman Kardon Citation soundbar will go on sale in the UK and Europe in May, the device will cost £799.99 in the UK and €999 in Europe.

Harman Kardon presents the Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar, featuring Dolby Atmos® and MultiBeamTM for an immersive home entertainment experience. The MultiBeam 1100 employs Harman Kardon’s MultiBeam™ technology and 11 drivers, including two up-firing height channels to deliver Dolby Atmos®. From just a single bar, the latest addition to the Citation Series delivers immersive, cinematic 3D surround sound and rich bass, elevating your favourite music, movies and games to a multi-dimensional surround sound experience.

A complete home entertainment system, the Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 gives effortless access to over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) and Chromecast built-in™. Playlists, internet radio, podcasts and multiroom listening never sounded so good. Intuitive controls, an HDMI eARC connection and automatic room calibration make for unrivalled connectivity and seamless set-up.

The Citation MultiBeam 1100 features PureVoiceTM technology with the centre channel designed to ensure that speech is crystal-clear at any volume. You can enjoy thunderous action or quiet dramas and still hear the dialogue. Pair with additional Citation components like the Sub or Sub S subwoofers for authentic cinematic bass and the Surround speakers to create up to a 5.1.2 channel system.

You can find out more details about the new Harman Kardon 1100 soundbar over at Harman Kardon at the link below.

Source Harman

