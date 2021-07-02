Tecbears mini handheld printer from $97

Tecbears is a small handheld printer capable of printing on a wide variety of different surfaces from paper to skin, allowing you to choose from four colors: black, red, blue, and yellow. The small printer comes complete with its own patterns library allowing you to quickly select from a wide variety of different designs which you can easily print almost anywhere.

The Tecbears handheld printer uses 100% skin-safe non-corrosive, water-soluble, and non-irritating ink, you can print a temporary tattoo or put your favorite design, team logo, or brand on your skin. The small handheld printer comes complete with its own companion application supports both Android and Apple iPhones and iOS devices.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $97 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Tecbears campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Tecbears mini handheld printer project watch the promotional video below.

“Traditional printers allow you to print on flat surfaces and use only limited materials, but now you can use Tecbears handheld mini printer to explore an infinite and brave new world full of creative printing possibilities. Equipped with a smooth roller under this printer, it can work on all surfaces, maximizing its potential for contact with the surfaces and printing them in a way that other printers will never work.”

“The JTPrinter App that accompanies the Tecbears Hand-Held Mini Printer is super intuitive and user-friendly. Compatible with iOS and Android, connect it through Wi-Fi, and design or upload your print. Give it a try and “test drive” it right now to get a sense of what it will let you do with it! If you need QR codes or barcode patterns, the JTPrinter App will generate them automatically after you enter the link you want.”

“The Tecbears handheld full-surface mini printer allows you to print A4-sized pictures with extremely high precision(300 dpi). Just use the printer’s ruler line-by-line printing and other application tools to put large-size pictures together. Ours is the world’s first wheeled full-surface printer that supports large format A4 printing! Whether it’s for entertainment, participation in events, or parties, Tecbears printers can meet any of your purposes.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mini handheld printer, jump over to the official Tecbears crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

