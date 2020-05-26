WI Labs based in Sunnyvale California has created a new wearable hand sanitizer dispenser created for convenience and reliability in a minimalistic easy-to-use container. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the and sanitizer which is launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 19 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $19 or roughly £16 for a single pack and worldwide deliveries are expected to start next month during June 2020.

“COVID-19 makes personal hand sanitizer another essential personal accessory for yours and others’ health and safety. We recognize the need for protection but also the need to keep your personals from being a burden. Go.C sanitizer is designed to keep your health in mind while not weighing you down.”

Features of the Go.C wearable hand sanitizer dispenser :

– Size: 3.74″x1.97″x1.18″ (95x50x30 mm)

– Liquid volume: 1.12 oz (33 ml)

– Case material: plastic resistant to alcohol, without painting

– Button and tube material: hypoallergenic silicone

Source : Kickstarter

