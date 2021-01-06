Marathon Pets smart hamster wheel hits Kickstarter

Marathon Pets has created a unique hamster wheel capable of tracking your pets activity and recording a number of statistics such as current speed, maximum speed, distance, running sessions and exercise times. All statistics are available to read directly from your mobile phone using the companion smartphone application and the electronics on the hamster wheel are safely hidden away from inquisitive teeth.

If you have ever wondered how many miles your hamster runs at night then the smart hamster wheel is deftly worth more investigation and is now available to back via Kickstarter. To learn more about the Marathon Hamster Wheel project view the promotional video below.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $44 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Marathon campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021.

“The exercise wheel is one of the most important features of every small house pet’s enclosure. Your pet loves using their wheel; it helps them stay healthy, and to them its a game.The Marathon Pets smart wheel lets you join in the game. Share in the excitement your pet feels when they use their wheel by tracking their activity and celebrating their achievements”

“You’ll now be able to track how fast, far, and often your little speedster runs. The wheel’s dashboard lets you know when your pet is active and see their running speed in real time. The daily statistics let you know how far your pet ran during the night, while the lifetime statistics leave you amazed at how much total distance they have covered.”

“Our mission is to help build a bond between owners and their pets. A bond that would make you want to ask your pet how their day was and then be able to look at their dashboard and actually see!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Hamster Wheel, jump over to the official Marathon crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

