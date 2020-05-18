New Half-Life: Alyx workshop tools now available or custom maps creation and more

Over the weekend Valve announced that their groundbreaking new virtual reality game Half-Life: Alyx has received a new update enabling Half-Life: Alyx Workshop and Editor Tools with Steam Workshop support. The Half-Life: Alyx Workshop Tools is a set of software utilities available as a free download for Half-Life: Alyx that allow you to create items for inclusion in the Steam Workshop and your own custom game addons. The new update includes a beta release of Valve’s community development tools, as well as support for Linux and the Vulkan rendering API together with a few whether performance tweaks and bug fixes.

“You can create new levels, models, textures, and animations for Half-Life: Alyx, and using Steam Workshop you can browse and play everything the community has uploaded. Browse the Half-Life: Alyx Workshop to find the best new addons created by the community, or install the free tools yourself and start making your own Half-Life: Alyx content.

Want to make your own VR physics sandbox or a giant Rube Goldberg machine? Design a new combat encounter featuring a dozen Combine soldiers at once? What about creating the world’s longest Multitool puzzle, or imagining a whole new district of City 17? Crack open the tools yourself and make it happen! If you just want to play what the community’s been making, browse the Half-Life Alyx Steam Workshop page to try out the latest and most popular addons.”

This is the first Beta release of the Alyx Workshop tools suite, and Valve intend to add to and improve the selection of tools available in the coming weeks. The latest update inlcudes new or updated versions of:

– Hammer, the latest version of the Source 2 level editor.

– Material Editor, the tool for creating and tuning materials in Source 2.

– ModelDoc, a tool for viewing, editing, and compiling models with animation, collision, and other gameplay attributes.

– AnimGraph, our animation tool used to create complicated animation setups with blends and transitions.

– Particle Editor, for making new particle effects.

– Subrect Editor, for creating smart texture sheets known as “hotspots.”

– Source Filmmaker, the Source 2 cinematic renderer and animation tool.

Source : Valve

