Half-Life Alyx update adds new content to the Workshop for modders

Valve has released a new update to its amazing Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality adventure game offering up version 1.4.1 for download. The latest update enables models to experiment with new weapons, with an example weapon now available from within the game’s Workshop modding tools.

Game Features & Fixes

– Added option to turn off Valve Index pre-order weapon skins to the Preferences menu.

– Fixed wine bottle labels that had been regressed by the liquids update, and fixed several issues with the liquid shader.

– Fixed an issue that could result in corrupt save games.

– Numerous crash fixes.

Workshop Features

– Added hl_vr_weapon_generic_pistol, a data-driven weapon entity for workshop customization.

– Included sources to many of Half-Life: Alyx’s AnimGraphs as example content, plus usability improvements to the AnimGraph editor.

– Added simple example addon for audio content, plus audio workflow improvements and fixes.

– Added example materials and subrect files demonstrating use of more complex shaders and dynamic expressions.

– Added support point, directional, spot and ortho lights to Source Filmmaker.

– Added “Show Intro” toggle to hacking plugs (allows placing hacking plugs that do not play a hologram intro animation).

– Reduced memory usage for compiling maps (32GB RAM is recommended).

Workshop Documentation

– ModelDoc Tutorials

– Replacing Sounds

– Custom Pistols

– Hotspot Texturing

Workshop Fixes

– Fixed a bug which was causing transitions between Valve maps to disable any loaded addons, and level transitions to not work at all when transitioning between maps within an addon.

– Fixed bug where map extensions could spawn multiple times (or not at all) when multiple addons were active.

– Fixes and clarifications added to hacking_example map.

– Fixed a crash in maps with a very large numbers of handposes.

– Fixed shadow artifacts with Source Filmmaker’s projected lights.

Source : Valve : Road To VR

