Half-Life Alyx Reddit AMA today at 9am Pacific Time

In a few hours time at 9am Pacific Time Valve will be holding a Half-Life Alyx Reddit AMA allowing you to ask those niggling questions about the new virtual reality game which will be launching in a couple of months time. Half-Life Alyx has been specifically designed for PC VR headsets and will be launching during March 2020 and has been built on the Source 2 engine. The first player shooter will offer a single player game set before the events of Half-Life 2. Within the game players control Alyx Vance as she and her father Eli fight the occupying alien Combine.

Half-Life: Alyx will supports all PC-compatible VR headsets, including the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and Windows Mixed Reality and valve has stated there will be no plans for a non-VR version. Half-Life: Alyx will also support user mods via the Steam Workshop.

“The game takes place before the return of Gordon Freeman in Half-Life 2. Players control Freeman’s ally Alyx Vance as she and her father Eli Vance fight the Combine, an alien empire that has conquered Earth. Designer David Speyrer said Alyx was not an episodic game or side story, but “the next part of the Half-Life story”, around the same length as Half-Life 2. Players use VR to get supplies, use interfaces, throw objects, and engage in combat. Like the gravity gun from Half-Life 2, the gravity gloves allow players to manipulate gravity. Traditional Half-Life elements such as exploration, puzzles, combat, and story are to return.”

The Half-Life: Alyx team will be doing an AMA on https://t.co/y6aHejwwHE tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time. Come prepared with all your burning questions about the game’s development, because we’ll be there to answer some of them. pic.twitter.com/qN3BCn7OPC — Valve (@valvesoftware) 21 January 2020

Source: Valve : UploadVR

