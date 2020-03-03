10 mins of Half-Life Alyx gameplay released by Valve

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated virtual reality adventure Half-Life: Alyx created by Valve, are sure to enjoy these three gameplay videos providing approximately 10 minutes of footage and a glimpse of what you can expect from the VR Half-Life game.

The new Half-Life: Alyx Game created by Valve will be launching on Steam later this month and will be available to play from March 23rd, 2020 onwards. Half-Life: Alyx Is now available to preorder at a 10% discount and gamers who have purchased Valve Index VR hardware before the game is released on Steam will have access to unique bonuses starting in early 2020 including :

– Explore environments from Half-Life: Alyx in your SteamVR Home space

– Alternate gun skins to embellish Alyx’s arsenal

– Special Half-Life: Alyx-themed content for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

“Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.

As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness. “

Source : Steam

