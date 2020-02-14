Valve Half-Life Alyx VR game launches March 23rd 2020

Those of you patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated virtual reality Half-Life game created by Valve, Half-Life: Alyx. Will be pleased to know a release date has been confirmed for March 23rd, 2020 just over a month away. “Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.”

“Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and the episodes, but the games share characters and story elements. The Half-Life: Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible.” Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Half-Life: Alyx

Don’t forget the entire Half-Life series of games is still available to play for free until the launch of Half-Life: Alyx. Jump over to the Steam website for more details by following the link below. Also included in this bundle and available to play for free are: Half-Life: Opposing Force, Half-Life: Blue Shift and Team Fortress Classic.

Source : Steam

