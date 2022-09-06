Designer and engineer Hugo from Ghost Design has returned to Kickstarter to launch his second creation in the form of the Gyro Spin a gyroscopic spinning top that is capable of spinning for over 12 minutes. The perfectly balanced gyroscopic spinning top features a self balancing gyroscope design and is constructed from aerospace grade steel with three finishes available. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $34 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Hi! I’m Hugo from Ghost Design. After our first launch last year with the Ghost Yo Yo, we are now pleased to bring you Gyro Spin. A precision machined gyroscopic spinner with an ultra long spin time… Continuously spinning gyroscopic design allows you to explore the effects of physics. Spin the disk independently to the axel creating a unique gyroscopic inertia. This phenomenon can be felt in your hands and also leads to extra long spin times. “

Ghost Design spinning top

Assuming that the Gyro Spin funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Gyro Spin gyroscopic spinning top project view the promotional video below.

“We are serious about user experience… You’ll find a unique tactile experience with a perfect surface finish. You can pick it up, move it or even do tricks and it will remain perfectly balanced. The modular design allows for numerous tricks and experiments…. Spin upside down or on your finger whilst the mysterious force seems to defy gravity. With two or more Gyro Spins you can play games with friends or compete to see who can keep their Gyro Spin spinning the longest. “

“So far the longest spin time we’ve had is just over 12 minutes! Long spin times like this can be easily reached with the right technique. This is possible because of the ultra-fast ceramic bearings…”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gyroscopic spinning top, jump over to the official Gyro Spin crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals