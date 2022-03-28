Touchscreen guitar effects computer CETI E.S.U

Guitarists may be interested in a new touchscreen guitar affects computer capable of storing up to 50 custom effects all available at the touch of a screen. The small pocket sized CETI E.S.U computer is no bigger than a mobile phone yet provides a wealth of features to add extra creativity to your music.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $155 or £1118 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“You can choose and edit your favourite amps & effects and assign them to 4 preset buttons to switch between them easily. Organise your effect chains easily on your E.S.U or connect your device to your personal computer for an easier chain editing on CETI Guitar Software that comes free. Ceti E.S.U offers you to discover your musical style with lots of FX models like tremolo, phaser, digital delay, echoplex, flanger, vibrato, tri-chorus, jet fuzz, octaver, wah and many more with different settings and sounds.”

Guitar effects

With the assumption that the CETI E.S.U crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the CETI E.S.U guitar effects computer project play the promotional video below.

“You can transfer your favourite music into your device or make an aux input connection from your music player with a ¼” (3.5mm) jack to play along your favourite tracks. You can record just your guitar while playing, without any mixing of your backing music in your recordings. You think of a new song, just plug your guitar, find the best effect and hit the record button. With it’s high quality recording ability and 64GB of storage, you can record hours of new music and melodies on your device. “

“With the built in looper, you can record up to 2 minutes of playing that allows you to create multi-part arrangements. You can save your loops as tracks or combine them to make one beautiful song with the smallest device in your hand. CETI E.S.U lets you play and hear your tones with a high quality and loss of signal. You will only need your headphones with a ¼ inch (3,5mm) jack plugged in. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the guitar effects computer, jump over to the official CETI E.S.U crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals