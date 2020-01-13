GUILIN Lamp offers a ” sustainable lamp scape of our planet”

Furniture design company SUGO Biophilia Creations was born in 2018 with the sole mission of creating ground breaking contemporary Biophilia furniture designs. Now it has taken to Kickstarter to launch its new GUILIN Lamp to provide “the first sustainable landscape of our planet”. Watch the introductory video below to learn more about the project and the unique lamp which is now available to back via Kickstarter at a 40% discount, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during June 2020.

“It is here that the embryo of the GUILIN lamp concept was conceived. In the beginning Kevin drew up a few criteria for the design to create a lamp:

– Unique and Revolutionary.

– More akin to a functional illumination sculpture.

– That allows the user to change the composition of the design & alter the aesthetic as well as illumination level just like the changing landscape of GUILIN Mountains under various conditions during the day and night.

– With infinite customization possibilities to extend its design longevity.

– Made with sustainable materials.

– Simple and elegant as abstracted visualization of the inspired elements.

and… after 883 days duration for GUILIN inception = 250 Debates x 330 Meetings + Lots of globe hopping trips to find the right partners/manufacturers/suppliers = 250 sleepless nights + 1460 cups of coffee x 100 prototype failures + 10 drone x photo shooting trips………………….AND HERE WE ARE FINALLY!”

Features fo the GUILIN Lamp include :

– Made of Sustainable High Quality Materials and Components, GUILIN consists of a rectangular steel base that is embedded with low voltage warm white (2700K) LED lighting. 5mm thick glass fiber reinforced acrylic panels (we call them Hills!) can be placed inside the 3 slots in the base. When the light is switched on the acrylic Hills will absorb the vertical illumination into its surgical grade laser engraved lines.

– The more hills are placed on the lamp the brighter it becomes.

– The reflection between the layering of hills will also increase the brightness.

– The lamp puts YOU into the role of a creator and you can invent whatever composition that is possible.

– Since the acrylic hills can be replaced easily new designs can be adapted for future collections (which we are already working on).

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals