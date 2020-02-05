GRIPPY innovative closure keeps your snacks fresh

A simple and innovative closure has been created called GRIPPY, designed to help seal open snack packaging to help keep your snacks fresh for another day. Constructed from stainless steel rather than plastic GRIPPY has been created to provide consumers with a “sustainable and honest product”. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about GRIPPY.

“Bringing minimal and honest designs to life, our focus is to create sustainable and functional products that will last a lifetime. Innovation with simplicity and good design. A simple tool, designed to close most bags that you open in your kitchen. Be it a snack, baking supplies, food storage, coffee or other food packages. This is a minimal yet functional product, designed with efficiency in mind.”

“As industrial designers, we inadvertently design and create many products made with plastic because of how easy the material is to control as well as it being very cost effective. But as designers, we also have a responsibility to create products that are honest, long lasting and leave the least amount of carbon footprint. This is why we decided to create GRIPPY, to replace a very common plastic product that has been on the market for a long time. We not only made it sustainable, we made it stronger, more elegant, functional and easy to use.”

“GRIPPY is made with Stainless Steel 304(SAE 304), which is used for a wide variety of home and commercial applications. This is one of the most familiar and most frequently used alloys in the stainless steel family. 304 grade stainless steel is popular in the food industry because of its resistance to oxidation and corrosion. The chromium protects the product from oxidation or rust, whereas the nickel content rescues the food grade drum from corrosion. Stainless steel is also one of the most recycled materials on the planet.”

Source : Kickstarter

