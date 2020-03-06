Greyhound war film starring Tom Hanks premiers June 12th

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming war film Greyhound starring Tom Hanks and inspired by actual events during World War II. Directed by Aaron Schneider the Greyhound 2020 movie is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester and also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue.

The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment at the midpoint of World War II during the Battle of the Atlantic, as he leads his multi-national escort group in defending a convoy of merchant ships as submarines attack.

“During the early days of the United States’ involvement in World War II, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of German U-boats. The film focuses on Krause, a career officer who was finally given command of a destroyer, USS KEELING (radio code named ‘Greyhound’)’. Unlike the prototypical hero, he must battle his own self-doubts and personal demons to be an effective leader of the defenders”

Source : Sony Pictures

