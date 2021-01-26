Gravity Sketch virtual reality Design application now available for free

Virtual reality creative tool Gravity Sketch is now available for free on all platforms for individual users, including the Oculus Quest. Gravity Sketch is an intuitive 3D design platform for cross-disciplinary teams to create, collaborate, and review in an entirely new way. The free version of Gravity Sketch allows users to export options for IGES and FBX, while the paid application allows professional users more features and functionality.

“Watch the trailer to see an overview of what we have added and improved and do let us know what you think of these updates. All of these changes have come from direct community feedback so we are always looking for thoughts and opinions.”

“Express your ideas in real-time, at any scale, from concept sketches through to detailed 3D models. Create using a wide variety of digital tools in Virtual Reality and supporting tablet applications. View and manage your designs on your desktop using the LandingPad cloud platform, and integrate Gravity Sketch within your end-to-end workflow.”

For more information on the Gravity Sketch application and to access download links jump over to the official Gravity Sketch website by following the link below. Gravity Sketch is available for the Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and via Steam.

“Translate and enhance unique hand drawn styles in 3D. Fluidly express and explore challenging ideas in an uninhibited way, allowing free-form sketching while creating CAD-ready data that persists through the design pipeline.”

Source : UploadVR : Gravity Sketch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals