New Matrox D-Series graphics cards designed for video walls

New Matrox D-Series graphics cards specifically designed to be used with video walls have been introduced this week, offering a “family of next-generation, multi-display graphics cards” to power video walls 24/7. The single-slot graphics cards are capable of driving up to four 4Kp60 displays and can be easily be combined to output up to 16 x 4K monitors for high-density video walls. The Matrox D-Series quad-monitor graphics cards, in both DisplayPort reference: D-1480-E4GB) and HDMI reference : D-1450-E4GB will be available to purchase soon during Q1 2020.

Equipped with a custom-built NVIDIA Quadro embedded GPU, four D-Series cards can be combined using board-to-board framelock cables, to drive up to sixteen synchronized 4K displays. The D-Series also offers HDCP support for playback of protected audio and video content, as well as Microsoft DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5, and OpenCL 1.2 support.

“D-Series works seamlessly with Matrox’s complete video wall portfolio. Pair D-Series with Matrox Mura IPX capture and IP encode/decode cards for exceptional multi-channel 4K and Full HD capture, streaming, and recording support, and/or combine with Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers to power up to an astonishing 64 1920x1080p60 displays from one system.”

“It is an exciting time for video wall technology as customers are constantly demanding new and innovative ways to optimize visual platforms,” said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager, Matrox. “With a new best-of-breed graphics range offering exceptional 4K output support, Matrox’s deep product portfolio enables OEMs and system integrators to deliver industry-leading video wall solutions with unrivaled video capture, encoding, decoding, and now display support.”

Source: TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals