ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC graphics card introduced

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT series graphics card offers gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS for AAA games says ASRock. The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency and outstanding value.

Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1650/1795/1905MHz, together with Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.

“The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is featured with new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. Besides, the stylish metal backplate enhances the product strength and makes the overall appearance of the graphics card complete. The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC containing three 8 cm fans supports 0dB silent cooling technology. It leads the fans to stop spinning when the graphic card’s temperature is low, which offers quieter environment. Most importantly, at 2.7-slot cooler contains a larger heat-sink that has significantly more surface area, which provides effective cooling potential.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASRock

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals