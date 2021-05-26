Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB graphics card

As well as announcing the availability of their new AORUS Gen 4 7000s Prem. SSD, Gigabyte is also launched their new AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB graphics card. Combining the Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU and AORUS patent-pending “Leak detection” technology, Gigabyte provides “factory-assembled professional quality”, RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting, protection metal backplate and ULTRA DURABLE certified components.

“The built-in leak detection circuit covers the entire fitting and water block and can promptly alert users by flashing light at the first sign of leak, so users can deal with the leakage early and prevent any further damage to the system. GIGABYTE provides factory-assembled professional quality, RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting, protection metal backplate and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. All these features make AORUS WATERFORCE graphics cards the best choice. We want you to experience the best service you have ever had. This is why on top of our standard 3-year warranty, we would like to offer you an additional 1 year of protection to your graphics card free of charge. You can enjoy a 4-year warranty by registering on the website within 30 days of purchase.”

Source : Gigabyte

