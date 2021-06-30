MoFinderX1 real-time GPS tracker and phone app

MoFinderX1 is a real-time GPS tracker that requires no SIM card, monthly fee, network or mobile phone signal and offers reliable data for both distance and direction. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised its required pledge goal with still 30 days remaining and without any monthly fees to pay as an affordable alternative to many other GPS trackers currently on the market. Equipped with a unique call feature if the GPS trackers attached to your pet you can call it back by using your voice, helping you find lost pets or anything else you attached the tracker to.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the MoFinderX1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the MoFinderX1 GPS tracker project play the promotional video below.

“Are you still worrying about not being able to find a partner during outdoor activities or is it hard to find your pets? Meet the MofinderX1 GPS tracker for your important things! And it’s also a superior alternative to Apple’s AirTag. It can track short and long distances, and even has real-time tracking features. Unlike Airtag, which can only be used on iOS devices.”

“Don’t rely on phone signals or mobile phones to track a lost item. With one-press precise positioning, MoFinderX1 allows you to provide more reliable protection during outdoor activities.The MoFinderX1 tracker can adapt to many kinds of pet needs. One controller can connect to up to 4 trackers; great for families with more than one pet.”

“By pressing the “location” button on the MoFinderX1 GPS tracker you and your friends can get each other’s precise location and distance — You’ll also receive GPS directions to meet up with them. The MoFinder X1 gives a strong sense of security and is always reliable. There are many other trackers that require you to pay a small monthly fee to use their tracking function even after the initial purchase. But MofinderX1 does not require a SIM card, a monthly fee, a network, or a mobile phone signal to provide the tracking function that a tracker should have!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the GPS tracker, jump over to the official MoFinderX1 real-time GPS tracker crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals