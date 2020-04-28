GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop soon to launch via crowdfunding from $779

The development team at GPD responsible for creating the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop have announced that they highly anticipated crowdfunding campaign will start on May 18th 2020. Offering the mini gaming laptop at a discounted price with pledges available from $779.

Specifications of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop include:

– Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen (500 nits and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut)

– CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4-cores/8-threads)

– GPU Intel Iris Plus 940 64EU

– TDP 15/20/25 watts (adjustable in BIOS)

– RAM 16GB LPDDR4X-3733

– Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280

– Connectivity 802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0/Gigabit Ethernet

– USB Ports 1 x TB3, 1 x USB- 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

– Other ports HDMI 2.0b (4K60fps), RJ45, microSDXC, 3.5mm audio

– Battery 57 Wh (3 x 5000 mAh)

– Power supply 65W Gallium Nitride power adapter (75mm x 36mm)

– Cooling 2 x fans and 2 x heat pipes

– Dimensions 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″)

– Weight 800 grams (1.8 pounds)

– Price $779 during crowdfunding

As soon as the official crowdfunding campaign launches we will keep you up to speed. In the meantime jump over to the Liliputing website for more details, images on the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop.

Source : Liliputing

