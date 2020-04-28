Geeky Gadgets

GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop soon to launch via crowdfunding from $779

The development team at GPD responsible for creating the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop have announced that they highly anticipated crowdfunding campaign will start on May 18th 2020. Offering the mini gaming laptop at a discounted price with pledges available from $779.

Specifications of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop include:

– Display    8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen (500 nits and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut)
– CPU    Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4-cores/8-threads)
– GPU    Intel Iris Plus 940 64EU
– TDP    15/20/25 watts (adjustable in BIOS)
– RAM    16GB LPDDR4X-3733
– Storage    512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280
– Connectivity    802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0/Gigabit Ethernet
– USB Ports    1 x TB3, 1 x USB- 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A
– Other ports    HDMI 2.0b (4K60fps), RJ45, microSDXC, 3.5mm audio
– Battery    57 Wh (3 x 5000 mAh)
– Power supply    65W Gallium Nitride power adapter (75mm x 36mm)
– Cooling    2 x fans and 2 x heat pipes
– Dimensions    205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″)
– Weight    800 grams (1.8 pounds)
– Price      $779 during crowdfunding

As soon as the official crowdfunding campaign launches we will keep you up to speed. In the meantime jump over to the Liliputing website for more details, images on the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop.

Source : Liliputing

