GoPro Zeus Mini action camera light $70

GoPro has announced the immediate availability venue action camera light in the form of the GoPro Zeus Mini, priced at $69.99. GoPro’s magnetic multipurpose waterproof light,can be worn all mounted and features a rechargeable battery and a rugged magnetic swivelling clip that is compatible with GoPro’s full line of camera mounts, “making it insanely convenient for a wide range of uses” says GoPro.

Zeus Mini is waterproof to 33ft or 10m and features four levels of brightness reaching up to 200 lumens with an included diffuser that delivers a cool 5000K color temperature. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 6 hours and also includes a strobe mode to enable emergency signaling if needed.

– Compact, versatile LED illumination for projects, camping, outdoor adventures, safety and more

– Built tough and waterproof to 33ft (10m)

– Clip to a baseball hat, pack strap, work bench or any fixed object

– Flexible 360° swivel lets you easily adjust the lighting angle (10m)

– 4 levels of brightness—up to 200 lumens—for crisp detail

“Zeus Mini brings to lighting what the HERO camera brings to cameras—incredible versatility, design and performance,” said GoPro’s founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “Once you start using Zeus Mini, you realize how convenient it is to have added light during so many situations. I now keep one in my car, one in my toolbox and one in my backpack for on-the-go readiness. It’s addictively enabling.”

The GoPro Zeus Mini action camera light is now available to purchase directly from the GoPro website and will be available worldwide from GoPro partners and resellers from May 27th, 2020 onwards.

Source : GoPro

