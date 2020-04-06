GoPro Max action camera 360 time lapse mode rolls out April 15th

Owners of the GoPro Max action camera will be pleased to know that a new update will be rolling out later this month on April 15th 2020, bringing with it a new 360 degree time-lapse mode. Unfortunately at launch the feature was not available but now GoPro are fulfilling their promise thanks to the next firmware update which also adds 60fps recording option for 360 videos and a spherical video mode.

“The GoPro app is the quickest, easiest way to update your camera–all you need is a smartphone or tablet and access to Wi-Fi. You can also use the app to control your camera remotely, view your photos and videos and share on the fly.” The April update follows on from the previous firmware update version 1.4 which was released back in January 2020 bringing with it :

– Adds exposure control with lens priority to 360 mode.

– Enables Smart Remote compatibility.

– Adds wind and water noise detection, plus volume level detection for improved audio in video stories created with the GoPro app.

– Increases the bit rate for Video, TimeWarp, and Time Lapse Video footage captured in HERO mode.

– General bug fixes and user interface improvements.

For more information on updating your GoPro Max action camera with the latest firmware jump over to the official GoProwebsite by following the link below.

Source : GoPro : Engadget

