Google’s Android gets new features including Dark Mode for Maps

Google has announced a range of new features for its Android OS, this includes a new Dark Mode for Google Maps and more.

There is also a new Password Checkup feature built into Android and the ability to schedule your text messages to be sent at a specific time.

Google has also added a new version of their Talk Back feature and you can now make more uses of Google Assistant when your device is locked.

We want to give you more ways to use your phone hands-free — so you can do things like use your voice to make calls, set timers or alarms and play music. Now, the latest updates to Google Assistant make it easier to get things done on your phone without needing to be right next to it. Assistant now works better even when your phone is locked or across the room with new cards that can be read with just a glance. Just say “Hey Google, set an alarm” or “Hey Google, play pop music on Spotify.” To get the most out of Assistant when your phone is locked, simply turn on Lock Screen Personal Results in Assistant setting and say “Hey Google ” to send text messages and make calls.

There is the updated Dark Mode for Google Maps and also a range of new features for Android Auto and more. You can see everything that is included in the new update over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

