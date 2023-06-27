Google Workspace now support passkeys

Google Workspace has introduced a significant security advancement this month in the form of passkeys, an innovative passwordless sign-in method. Passkeys offer a convenient and secure authentication experience across various platforms and can be used with a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanisms. They don’t need to be remembered or typed, and they can’t be accidentally given to an adversary. Early data from Google has shown that passkeys are 2x faster and 4x less error prone than traditional passwords.

The move towards passkeys comes as Google looks to bolster the security of its users and their data. Over the past decade, Google has been at the forefront of the battle against phishing and password-related threats. The implementation of passkeys is the culmination of these efforts, aimed at enhancing phishing-resistant technology for billions of people worldwide. Google is the first major public cloud provider to bring this technology to its customers, spanning small businesses, large enterprises, schools, and governments.

What are passkeys?

Google explained a little more about the new passkey security authentication technology

“Passkeys are a new, passwordless sign-in method that can offer a convenient and secure authentication experience across websites and apps, allowing users to sign in with a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanism across phones, laptops, or desktops.

Passkeys are based on an industry standard and available across popular browsers and operating systems that people use every day, including Android, ChromeOS, iOS, macOS, and Windows. Unlike passwords, passkeys don’t need to be remembered or typed and cannot be written down or accidentally given to an adversary. Passkeys are simply easier to use. In fact, Google early data (March – April 2023) has shown that passkeys are 2x faster and 4x less error prone than passwords.”

Passwordless sign-in

Passkeys are based on the same public key cryptographic protocols that underpin physical security keys. Google’s research indicates that security keys provide stronger protection against automated bots, bulk phishing attacks, and targeted attacks than traditional two-factor authentication methods. Those at high risk of targeted attacks, enrolled in the Advanced Protection Program, can now use passkeys in addition to physical security keys.

Snap Inc. has already leveraged passkeys, reducing password management burdens and strengthening security. Jim Higgins, CISO at Snap Inc., praised the move, stating that the adoption of passkeys reduces the risk of password leakage and account takeovers, and provides a more secure and convenient sign-in experience.

Passkeys have been designed with a focus on user privacy. When a user signs in with a passkey to their Workspace apps, the passkey confirms that a user has access to their device and can unlock it. However, the user’s biometric data is never sent to Google’s servers or other websites and apps.

Starting this month, Google Workspace is gradually rolling out passkeys to more than 9 million organizations in an open Beta phase. Administrators can allow users in their organizations to sign in to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts using passkeys instead of passwords. For more information jump over to the official Google website by following the link below

