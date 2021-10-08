Google will not show adverts on content which denies climate change

Google has announced that it will no longer show adverts on videos and content that denies climate change, this will come into force next month.

This means that if you run a YouTube channel that features this type of content you will no longer be able to monetize the channel with Google’s adverts.

In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change. Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos.

That’s why today, we’re announcing a new monetization policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators that will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change. This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.

You can find our more information about this change over at Google’s website below, it comes into force next month.

Source Google, Techmeme

