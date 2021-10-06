Google wants you to make more sustainable choices (Video)

Google has announced that it is launching some new tools and features for some of nits service in an attempt to let is users make more sustainable choices.

This includes some new information on carbon emissions for flights on Google Flight, they are also launching a new service called Nest Renew which is designed to help you use more clean energy.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it’s increasingly local and personal. Around the world, wildfires, flooding and other extreme weather continue to affect our health, our economies and our future together on our planet. We need urgent and meaningful solutions to address this pressing challenge. That’s why last year we committed to bold action to run our data centers and campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030.

Companies aren’t the only ones asking what more we can do to help the planet — increasingly people are asking themselves those questions, too. So today we’re sharing several new ways people can use Google’s products to make sustainable choices. Among them, we’re introducing new features to book flights or purchase appliances that have lower carbon footprints, a Nest program to support clean energy from home, and eco-friendly routing on Google Maps — which is rolling out today. And when people come to Google Search with questions about climate change, we’ll show authoritative information from sources like the United Nations, in addition to the existing news sources that we currently raise up in the carousel. It’s all part of our goal to help one billion people make more sustainable choices by 2022.

You can find out more information about Google’s new tools to help you make more sustainable choices at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals