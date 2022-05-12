Google unveils new AI to help people with hybrid work

Google has announced a new AI that is designed to help people in hybrid work, this includes some new AI-powered Summaries in Spaces and Meet transcriptions.

They have also announced some other new features including Portrait Restore which is designed to help you improve video quality with improvements in low light and more.

Using our advancements in natural language processing, we recently introduced automated summaries in Google Docs. In the coming months, we’re extending built-in summaries to Spaces to provide a helpful digest of conversations. Summaries allow you to catch up quickly and easily on what you’ve missed from conversations in Spaces.

To help boost participation, we’re also introducing automated meeting transcription for Google Meet, allowing those who didn’t attend a meeting to stay in the loop, or for attendees to easily reference the discussion at a later time. We’re releasing automated transcription later this year, and meeting summarization next year.

We’re using machine learning to make the meeting experience in Google Meet more immersive and meaningful. In turn, these enhancements can help strengthen human connections in a hybrid work world.

You can find out more information about all of the new Google AI features over at the Google website at the link below.

Source Google

Image Credit: Rajeshwar Bachu

