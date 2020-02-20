Google releases the first Android 11 developer preview

Google has announced that it is releasing the first Android 11 developer preview and the software is now available for developers to test out.

Android 11 will bring a wide range of new features to Android devices and the software is expected later this year.

With Android 11 we’re keeping our focus on helping users take advantage of the latest innovations, while continuing to keep privacy and security a top priority. We’ve added multiple new features to help users manage access to sensitive data and files, and we’ve hardened critical areas of the platform to keep the OS resilient and secure. For developers, Android 11 has a ton of new capabilities for your apps, like enhancements for foldables and 5G, call-screening APIs, new media and camera capabilities, machine learning, and more.

This is just a first look; like prior years, we’ll continue to share new features and updates over the coming months and into Google I/O as we work through your feedback. The most important thing for you to do right now is this: visit the Android 11 developer site, download a system image for your Pixel 2, 3, 3a, or 4 device, and let us know what you think!

You can find out more details about the Android 11 developer preview over at Google’s Android developers website at the link below.

Source Google

