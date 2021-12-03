Google releases Android TV 12

Google has announced that ii is releasing Android TV 12 and it brings a range of new features to Android TV devices.

The Android TV 12 is now available for Android TV and Google TV and you can find out more information below.

With the official release of Android 12, we are also making the most recent platform release available for TV. Take this opportunity to start building and testing your apps to make it compatible with the latest Android release on the new Google TV experience. Alternatively, the build images for the standard Android TV experience are also available for download.

We have added further customizations in Android 12 to improve the experience and compatibility on TV devices. Some of the highlights coming with Android 12 for TV are media playback improvements, more refined user interface capabilities, and privacy and security enhancements. In addition, we are introducing better standards support and improvements for HDMI and tuners.

Here’s an overview of what’s new in Android 12 for TV:

Media

Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching

Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats and surround sound formats

User Interface

Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager

4K UI support

Accessibility settings for font sizes

Privacy & Security

Microphone and camera indicators

Microphone and camera toggles

Device attestation via Android KeyStore API

HDMI & Tuner

Support for HDMI CEC 2.0

Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements

Better protection model with Tuner Service

You can find out more details about the new Android TV 12 software over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, 9 to 5 Google

