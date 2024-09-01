Google Pixel 9 Pro Gets Reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a compact, high-performance smartphone that packs many of the features found in its larger counterpart, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, into a more pocket-friendly size. This device excels in camera technology, battery life, and AI-driven features, making it a strong contender in the compact smartphone market. However, it does have some design and performance drawbacks that users should consider before making a purchase. The review video below gives us a detailed look at the new Google Pixel 9 Pro and its range of features.

Design and Build Quality

The Pixel 9 Pro is designed with portability in mind, featuring a compact size that easily fits in most pockets and bags. The device is constructed with a soft-touch matte glass back, which gives it a premium feel in the hand. However, the glass is prone to fingerprints, which may require frequent cleaning to maintain its sleek appearance. The Pixel 9 Pro comes in multiple color options, allowing users to choose a design that suits their personal style.

The device features a metal frame with a glossy finish, which enhances its aesthetic appeal and provides a sturdy structure. The buttons are well-placed and responsive, making it easy to navigate the device with one hand. The Pixel 9 Pro also features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring that it can withstand accidental spills and exposure to the elements.

Software and Updates

The Pixel 9 Pro runs on the latest version of Android, Android 14, out of the box. Google has also promised that the device will receive seven years of OS updates and security patches, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements for years to come. Additionally, the device is expected to receive an update to Android 15 in the near future, further extending its lifespan.

One of the standout features of the Pixel 9 Pro is its new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is embedded in the display. This sensor is faster and more accurate than traditional optical sensors, providing a seamless and secure unlocking experience. The device also features Face Unlock, which uses advanced facial recognition technology to unlock the device quickly and securely.

AI Features

The Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with Gemini AI, a powerful artificial intelligence platform that offers a range of advanced features. Users will receive a one-year free subscription to Gemini AI, which includes access to Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio.

Pixel Screenshots

allow users to easily capture and retrieve information from their device’s screen, making it easy to save and share important information. Pixel Studio is an AI-powered image generation tool that allows users to create stunning visuals with just a few taps.

In addition to these features, the Pixel 9 Pro also includes a range of other AI tools that make the device smarter and more intuitive. For example, the device can automatically adjust its settings based on the user’s preferences and usage patterns, ensuring that the device is always optimized for their needs.

Display and Audio Quality

The Pixel 9 Pro features a stunning 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1280×2856 pixels. The display uses LTPO technology, which allows for variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, providing a smooth and responsive user experience. The display also supports full HDR10 streaming, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content in stunning detail and clarity.

The device features stereo speakers that provide decent audio quality, making it a good choice for media consumption. The speakers are loud and clear, with good separation between the left and right channels. However, the bass response is somewhat lacking, which may be a drawback for users who prefer a more immersive audio experience.

Performance and Gaming

The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, which is a custom-designed processor that offers excellent performance and efficiency. The device also features 16GB of RAM, which ensures that it can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. In day-to-day use, the Pixel 9 Pro delivers smooth and responsive performance, with no noticeable lag or stuttering.

However, the device does have some performance drawbacks when it comes to gaming. While it can handle most games without issue, it does experience occasional frame drops in high-graphic games. Additionally, the device tends to heat up quickly under heavy use, which could be a concern for gamers who play for extended periods.

Battery Life and Charging

The Pixel 9 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery, which offers excellent longevity for a device of its size. In our testing, the device was able to last a full day of moderate to heavy use, with some juice left over at the end of the day. The device also supports 27W wired charging and 21W wireless charging, which allows users to quickly top up their device when needed.

However, despite these capabilities, the charging times for the Pixel 9 Pro are relatively slow compared to some of its competitors. It takes around 90 minutes to fully charge the device using the included 27W charger, which might be a drawback for users who need to quickly top up their device on the go.

Camera Technology and Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro features an impressive camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The camera system is capable of capturing stunning photos with natural tones and textures, even in challenging lighting conditions.

The device also features advanced editing tools and AI enhancements that make it easy to capture and edit professional-quality photos. For example, the device includes a new Night Sight mode that allows users to capture stunning low-light photos with minimal noise and blur.

In addition to its still photography capabilities, the Pixel 9 Pro also supports 4K video capture at up to 60 frames per second. The device features excellent video stabilization and audio quality, making it a great choice for users who want to capture high-quality video content.

Summary

The Google Pixel 9 Pro stands out as one of the best compact smartphones of 2024, offering a balanced mix of features and performance without major compromises despite its smaller size. The device’s improved battery life, good gaming performance, and advanced camera technology make it a strong contender in the market.

However, the device does have some drawbacks that users should consider before making a purchase. The heating issues under heavy use remain a concern, particularly for gamers who play for extended periods. Additionally, the slow charging times may be a drawback for users who need to quickly top up their device on the go.

Despite these drawbacks, the Pixel 9 Pro remains an excellent choice for users who prioritize portability and performance in a compact smartphone. Its advanced AI features, stunning display, and impressive camera technology make it a device that is sure to impress even the most discerning users.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



