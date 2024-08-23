Google Pixel 9 & Pixel 9 Pro Smartphones Reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have arrived, showcasing a fresh design that sets them apart from their predecessors. With squared-off sides and a modern aesthetic, these flagship contenders make a bold statement in the smartphone market. The screens of both models have undergone significant improvements, with the Pixel 9 boasting an impressive 2,700 nits of brightness and the Pixel 9 Pro pushing the boundaries even further with a stunning 3,000 nits. This enhancement ensures that users can enjoy excellent visibility, even under the harshest sunlight conditions. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a detailed look at the new Google Pixel 9 smartphones and their range of features, let’s find out how these new Google Flagship smartphones perform.

The Pixel 9 series also features an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, providing users with quick and secure access to their devices. The improved haptics and responsive buttons contribute to a seamless and enjoyable user experience. Under the hood, these smartphones are powered by the Tensor G4 chip, which delivers enhanced AI capabilities and robust performance, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient processing. The Pro model also introduces a new size option, catering to users who prefer a larger or smaller form factor.

Battery Life and Charging Speeds

Battery life is a critical aspect that smartphone users prioritize, and the Pixel 9 series aims to meet those expectations. While the battery sizes remain similar to their predecessors, the overall battery life has been rated as A minus, indicating satisfactory performance. However, one area where the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro may fall short is in their charging speeds. The XL model supports a maximum of 37 watts, while the smaller phones charge even slower. This could be a drawback for users who value fast charging capabilities and rely on quick top-ups throughout the day.

Camera Capabilities and Enhancements

The camera capabilities of the Pixel 9 series are undoubtedly a standout feature. Both models share the same primary and ultra-wide cameras, delivering exceptional image quality. The Pro model takes it a step further with the introduction of a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, offering users even more versatility in their photography. The processed photo look, characterized by high HDR and contrast, has become a hallmark of Pixel cameras, and the Pixel 9 series continues this tradition.

Selfie enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Pro model has received improvements in its front-facing camera, ensuring even better self-portraits. Additionally, video quality has been enhanced with the introduction of Video Boost, a feature that optimizes video recording for improved clarity and stability.

Software and AI-Driven Features

The Pixel 9 series launches with the latest version of Android, Android 14, and is expected to receive updates to Android 15 in the future. This ensures that users have access to the latest features and security enhancements. The devices come with a range of software features, including call screening, now playing, and the newly introduced Call Notes feature, which automatically transcribes phone conversations.

The Pixel Weather app has received a revamp, offering a customizable UI that allows users to personalize their weather experience. The Gemini assistant takes AI integration to the next level, providing deep integration and conversational capabilities that enhance user interactions.

The AI features in the Pixel 9 series can be categorized into three groups: useful, meh, and gimmicks. Useful features like Call Notes and Video Boost offer tangible benefits to users, while features like new weather summaries fall into the meh category. Some features, such as Zoom Enhance, may be considered gimmicks and may not provide significant value to users.

Pricing, Storage, and Miscellaneous Features

The Google Pixel 9 series comes with higher starting prices compared to its predecessors, with the base model starting at $799. This price point positions the devices as premium offerings in the smartphone market. In terms of storage, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro offer options starting at 128GB, although a 256GB variant is recommended to accommodate the increasing storage needs of users.

The devices are available in both matte and glossy finishes, catering to different aesthetic preferences. The Pixel 9 series also introduces new AI-driven features, such as Add Me for group photos, which automatically inserts the photographer into group shots. However, some features like Magic Editor and the Pixel Studio app have received mixed reviews, with users finding them either useful or gimmicky.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are positioned as smart, AI-driven smartphones with solid hardware and a range of innovative features. While some features may be considered gimmicky or underwhelming, the devices offer a compelling package for users who prioritize camera capabilities, AI integration, and a modern design. The higher starting prices may be a consideration for budget-conscious buyers, but the Pixel 9 series aims to justify its premium positioning with its advanced specifications and innovative features.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



