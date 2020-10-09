Google Pixel 4a lands in India

The Google Pixel 4a launched back in August and now the handset is launching in India, it will be available from the 16th of October.,

The handset will retails for INR 31,999 which is about $440 although for an initial period it will be sold for INR 29,999 which is about $410.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 5.81 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage.

The Google Pixel 4a features a front facing 8 megapixel camera and a 12 megapixel rear camera, there is also a 3140 mAh battery and fast charging.

