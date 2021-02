Google Pixel 4a 5G has £100 off in the UK for Valentine’s Day

Google is offering their Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone in the UK with £100 off for Valentine’s day, the handset normally retails for £499 and now you can buy it for £399.

The handset is available from a range of retailers in the UK at the lower proce including Curry’s and John Lewis, the deal is available until the 23rd of February.

As a reminder the device comes with a a 6.2 inch Full HD+ OLED display and it also comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor.

Other specifications include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it features dual rear cameras with a 12 megapixel and a 16 megapixel camera, on the front there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies. It also comes with a 3885 mAh battery.

Source Android Central

