Google Pixel 3a XL lands on Vodafone UK

The Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone is now available with UK mobile carrier Vodafone and the handset is available for £22 a month with a £9 up front cost.

Vodafone are offering a wide range of contract for the handset including their range of unlimited plans which you can see below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £43 per month ( £9 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: For £38 per month ( £9 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £34 per month (£9 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more information about the Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone and the various contract available over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

