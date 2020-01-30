Google closing Google One Today non-profit donation service on February 6th 2020

Google has today announced it will be closing the Google One Today service on February 6th, 2020, giving users of the service created to support nonprofit charities from a wide variety of causes, just one week to sort out their affairs. Before the closure Google has explained that 100% of funds donated prior will be sent to the relevant nonprofit organisations, after which the service will be shut down, projects deleted and app support removed.

Hello,

We have an important update to share with you.

We launched Google One Today seven years ago to help people donate to causes they care about. In the last few years, we have seen donors choose other products to fundraise for their favorite nonprofits.

As a result, we will shut down One Today on February 6, 2020.

New nonprofits will no longer be able to sign up for One Today. The Google One Today app will be turned off, and any open projects will be deleted. We will ensure that 100% of funds donated on One Today prior to February 6 are disbursed to the relevant nonprofits.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the One Today team.

Thank you for your donations and partnership.

The Google One Today team

For more information jump over to the Google One Today support form.

Source: Android Police

