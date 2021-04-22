Google Meet gets a new look and a range of new features

Google Meet is getting an updated design and also a range of new features, the new look is designed to make it easier to use and engage with other users.

You will have more space to share and view content with others and it will also be easier to pin and unpin content, plus there will be a range of new backgrounds and more.

Starting next month, when viewing and sharing content with any group of people, you’ll have more space to see the content and others’ video feeds through our refreshed new look and improved ability to pin and unpin content. In the coming months, you will be able to pin multiple tiles to customize what you focus on. For example, you can highlight a presentation and the speaker, or multiple speakers at the same time. Participants’ names will always be visible, so you can quickly see who’s who, and better engage with everyone on the call.

You can find out more information about the new features and changes coming to Google Meet over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

