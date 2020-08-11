Google Maps is back on the Apple Watch

Google is launching a new Maps app for the Apple Watch, Google removed its Maps app from the device around three years ago.

The new app is now available to download for your Apple Watch and Google is also making some updates to their Maps on Apple’s CarPlay.

When you’re out and about, smartwatches help you stay connected and see essential information at a glance. With the Google Maps app for the Apple Watch, you can easily navigate by car, bike, public transit or on foot.

Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you’ve saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you’ve designated in the app. For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Watch Google Maps app over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

