If you are looking to keep busy during this unprecedented time, you may be interested to know that you conventionally taught over 500 museums and galleries direct from the comfort of your home, using Google Arts & Culture collection. The collection offers an online platform through which the public can access high-resolution images of artworks housed in the initiative’s partner museums.

The Google Arts & Culture project was launched back in February 2011 through its Google Cultural Institute initiative, in cooperation with 17 international museums, including the Tate Gallery, London; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City; and the Uffizi, Florence. The platform now features more than 32,000 artworks from 46 museums, and image acquisition is underway at the remaining partner museums. This expansion includes works from institutions like the Art Gallery of Ontario, the White House, the Australian Rock Art Gallery at Griffith University, the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha, and the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

For a full list of all available museums and galleries jump over to the Google Arts & Culture website.

Source : Lifehacker : Adafruit

