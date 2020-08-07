Godfall PlayStation 5 gameplay offers “intense melee combat”

PlayStation gamers looking forward to playing Godfall on the next generation PlayStation 5, are sure to enjoy this eight minute gameplay trailer presented at yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play August 2020 event. Godfall is currently under developmentby the team at Counterplay Games and will be published by Gearbox. Offering an action role-playing game that will be available on both the PlayStation 5 and PC systems later this year.

Godfall is set in a high fantasy setting, split into the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit, where players take the role of one of the last exalted Knight’s Order to prevent a major apocalyptic event. Three primary character classes will be available to players to select from. “Godfall has been described as a “looter-slasher” as while based on the loot shooter concept of completing missions and gaining better loot for further quests, the focus of the combat is on melee attacks rather than ranged ones”.

“Settle in for an extended look at combat in Godfall, a looter-slasher and brand new, fantasy IP coming to PS5 this holiday. Enjoy nine minutes of footage diving deep into the world off Aperion, the five weapon classes, complete movesets for Longswords and Dual Blades, and more, all running on PlayStation 5. “

